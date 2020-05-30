GLADYS MARIE ULRICH MOYE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GLADYS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Gladys Marie Ulrich Moye, age 91, went to be with the Lord and Savior on May 22, 2020 at home in New Braunfels, Texas surrounded by loving family. Gladys was born on January 19, 1929 in Cameron, Texas to Roy Sr. and Brady Nunn. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1948. Gladys married Herman Ulrich August 31, 1948. They were married 49 years. Together they had 3 daughters. She worked at Mission City Bank and San Antonio ISD. She was blessed to find Ollie Moye, and they were married in 2005 for nine years. Loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Gladys enjoyed, cooking, sewing, dancing, traveling and volunteering. Gladys supported her family and was very generous. She enjoyed supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in her later years. She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Padalecki (Ernie), Glenda Dean (John Sr.), Melodie Beyer (Jeff), brother, 2 sisters, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Rio Terra, Sundance Inn, and Hope Hospice for their generous love and care.Visitation will be June 2, 2020 at 10 am at Sunset Funeral Home, with a service to begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved