Mrs. Gladys Marie Ulrich Moye, age 91, went to be with the Lord and Savior on May 22, 2020 at home in New Braunfels, Texas surrounded by loving family. Gladys was born on January 19, 1929 in Cameron, Texas to Roy Sr. and Brady Nunn. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1948. Gladys married Herman Ulrich August 31, 1948. They were married 49 years. Together they had 3 daughters. She worked at Mission City Bank and San Antonio ISD. She was blessed to find Ollie Moye, and they were married in 2005 for nine years. Loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Gladys enjoyed, cooking, sewing, dancing, traveling and volunteering. Gladys supported her family and was very generous. She enjoyed supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in her later years. She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Padalecki (Ernie), Glenda Dean (John Sr.), Melodie Beyer (Jeff), brother, 2 sisters, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Rio Terra, Sundance Inn, and Hope Hospice for their generous love and care.Visitation will be June 2, 2020 at 10 am at Sunset Funeral Home, with a service to begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.