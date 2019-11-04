|
Gladys Randolph Bondurant Lee was born in San Antonio on February 6, 1933 to Col. William Thomas and Gladys Tinsley Bondurant. Her mother died when she was seven and her father remarried Helen Downie Bondurant, who devotedly raised Gladys as her own. "Dolphe" attended Cambridge Elementary but many remember her presence at her second school home among the boys at TMI and San Antonio Academy where her father served as Headmaster. She later attended and graduated from Saint Mary's Hall where she was Captain of the Elliots and made many life-long friends. Thereafter, she attended Sweet Briar College and graduated from the University of Texas where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
As a young lady, Gladys taught school in Corpus Christi and San Antonio. She married the love of her life, Robert Burnett Lee, on June 22, 1957 and, a few years later, they welcomed their only child, Kathleen, into the world. Gladys had many interests and was a wonderful wife and mother. She was an avid gardener, a voracious reader, a competitive swimmer in her later years, and loyal friend known for her great sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her mother, father, step-mother, and brother, William Thomas Bondurant, Jr., as well as step-brothers, Walter Gregory Downie (Alice), Jackson Nichols Downie, and Edward Roessler Downie Jr. (Mary Downie Holzschuher).
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Kathleen Bondurant Lee Foster and Richard G. Foster; grandsons, William Bondurant Foster and Robert Evans Foster and wife Sarah; sister-in-law, Kathryn Baldwin Bondurant; nieces, Carol Rowland (Alan), Linda Burgtorf (Brad), Suzanne Armstrong (Walter), Christine Hinkle (Glen Bob), Louisa Rozo (Peter) and nephews, Tom Bondurant (Ruth) and Tom Holzschuher (Kathi).
Pallbearers will be Tom Bondurant, Dunn Armstrong, Walter Armstrong, Walter (Waddy) Armstrong Jr., Brad Burgtorf, Robert Mickler, Alan Rowland, and Dan Tolson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kay Bondurant, Margie Boldrick, Connie Hall, Bonnie Sue Jacobs, Eleanor Johnson, Eleanor Lamb, Beatrice McFadden and Tinka Tarver.
MEMORIAL SERVICETHURSDAYNOVEMBER 7, 2019 AT 11:00 A.M.ST. LUKE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH11 ST. LUKE'S LANE 78209
The family expresses their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Aurelia De Los Santos, Laura Gomez, Isabelle Perez, Lillian Peterson and Liz Soliz for their loving and attentive care to Gladys. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church or the Ecumenical Center for Religion and Health, 8310 Ewing Halsell Dr. 78229.
