|
|
Gladys Van Brandt Villarreal passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on the morning of April 10, 2020, Good Friday. She was preceded in death by her husband Ramiro Villarreal Sr.; parents Edmond Sr. and Nicanora Van Brandt; brother Philip Van Brandt; sister-in-law Yolanda Van Brandt; and loving aunt Nancy Comford.Gladys was born on July 11, 1936 to her parents Edmond Van Brandt Sr. and Nicanora Van Brandt. She was raised on the southeast fringe of San Antonio on Carolina Street. She graduated Brackenridge High School in 1954. On April 27, 1963 she married the love of her life, Ramiro, at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas.During and after high school, she worked at the Frito Lay Chip Factory on the assembly line. She later performed secretarial work at a binocular repair business along with her younger sister, Bea. She then performed office duties at a cattle hide company near the Union Stock Yards on Laredo St, which is where she met her future husband. After welcoming her only son, Fred, she became a full-time mom and was very involved in his education and athletics at Mount Sacred Heart School and Central Catholic High School. Later in life, she participated in the family-owned collision repair business, Metro Collision.Gladys was passionate about her volunteer work. She volunteered for numerous positions of parent involvement at Mount Sacred Heart School, including serving on the PTC Board. She was a lifelong parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In her later years, she was involved as a member of the parish Altar Society.She had numerous interests and hobbies including ceramics, floral crafts, cheering on the San Antonio Spurs, and hosting family holidays. She always looked forward to playing Bunco with her closest friends and receiving visits from her brother, Edmond, who lived across the street. For over twenty years, she participated in craft fairs around the city of San Antonio, showcasing the creations of her and her twin sister, Hope. She especially loved spending her time at the family ranch in Batesville, Texas and later Devine, Texas. She and Ramiro spent most weekends tending to their cattle and garden, and welcoming family and friends for visits. Gladys had a vibrant personality and was passionate in all of her endeavors. She cherished her faith, family, and friends and will be remembered forever by those who love her.She is survived by her son Fred (Linda) Villarreal, and granddaughters Leah, Jenna, and Tess; brother Edmond Van Brandt Jr.; twin sister Hope (Art) Tellez; sister Bea (Wally) Constantino; cousin Linda Lamb; and 12 nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Gregory Jackson for his numerous years of love and care. They would also like to thank the dedicated staff at Shavano Park Senior Living Memory Care for their compassion and nurture. Lastly, the family would like to express gratitude to New Century Hospice Care for their attention and empathy during the last months of her life.A private burial service will be held for immediate family on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. A Rosary and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in memory of Gladys to the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 11931 Radium St., San Antonio, Texas 78216.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2020