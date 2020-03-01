|
Glen Aldon Ririe, age 70, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on December 31, 1949 in San Antonio to Aldon A. and Louise (Dullnig) Ririe.
Glen was a graduate of Alamo Heights High School and the University of Texas in Austin. Glen worked for Carrier Air Conditioning for over 30 years. In his final years, Glen worked as the Regional Operations manager for Goodman Manufacturing for 14 years.
Glen is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen Ririe; daughter, Courtney Ringelstein and husband, Cass; grandsons, Casper and Cross; sister,
Mary Louise Masters and husband Greg. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.MEMORIAL SERVICETHURSDAY, MARCH 5, 20207:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
