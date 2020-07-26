1/1
GLEN HOWARD HARTFORD
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Glen Howard Hartford entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Glen was born June 10, 1933 in Sunburst, Montana. He graduated from Cut Bank High School, then served in the Air Force. He married Joan Matthews of Mobile, Alabama in 1956. Glen graduated from UT in 1959 with a BBA in accounting. He worked for Humble Oil, and Coastal States Gas in Houston, then moved to San Antonio where he continued working for Valero until he retired in 1991. He worked as an accountant for Jon Hart Designs for five years. Glen and Joan were members of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Glen is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Matthews Hartford; parents, Lewis and Minnie Hartford; and his five siblings, Deloris Thompson, and Cliff, John, Vernon, and Roy Hartford.

Glen is survived by three children, Steven (Lynn) Hartford of Waxahachie, Shaun (Mark) Danney of Fair Oaks Ranch, and Scott (Mellisa) Hartford of Bedford; and three grandchildren, Angela Danney, Nicholas Danney, and Blair Hartford.

We will have a graveside service to celebrate Glen's life at Mission Burial Park North on Thursday, July 30 at 11:30 a.m.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Mission Park Burial Park North
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
(210) 698-5252
