Glen N. Gordon Jr., age 89, entered into rest on Friday, May 15th, 2020.He received a BA from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and MA from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. He was a retired CEO Chairman of Highland Products. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.Glen was preceded in death by his father, Glen N. Gordon Sr., his mother, Elizabeth H. Gordon, his wife, June Gordon, and his sister, Betty Kennedy.He is survived by his fiancé, Elizabeth Moody, his nephew, Richard Kennedy, his niece, Margaret Schumacher, and his grandnephew, Jeff Lambert.Glen will be remembered as an encourager.



