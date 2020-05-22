GLEN N. GORDON JR.
Glen N. Gordon Jr., age 89, entered into rest on Friday, May 15th, 2020.He received a BA from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and MA from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. He was a retired CEO Chairman of Highland Products. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.Glen was preceded in death by his father, Glen N. Gordon Sr., his mother, Elizabeth H. Gordon, his wife, June Gordon, and his sister, Betty Kennedy.He is survived by his fiancé, Elizabeth Moody, his nephew, Richard Kennedy, his niece, Margaret Schumacher, and his grandnephew, Jeff Lambert.Glen will be remembered as an encourager.

Published in Express-News on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
