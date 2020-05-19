Glenda Hill Reeder, a long-time resident of Bexar County, passed away peacefully May 16th at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Hill Rodgers, and her husband Crawford Reeder.She is survived by her daughter Laura Hill Clark and son-in-law L.G. Clark, and grandchildren Alyson Rodgers, Courtney Leasure Clark, Gerald Clark, Stephen Reeder, and Lauren Reeder.In the late 1950's, along with a handful of dedicated volunteers, she gave tirelessly to organizing what was to become the modern day Republican Party in Bexar County. She was elected a delegate to the 1964 and 1968 national conventions, served as president of the Bexar County Republican Women's Club, was state committee woman for eight years, and was named to the Bexar County Republican Hall of Fame in 1995.Glenda was a successful realtor in San Antonio for over twenty years. She also served on the board of Bexar County Mental Health and Mental Retardation and was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church for 50 years.A memorial service will be held later this year to celebrate Glenda's life when conditions are safer for group gatherings.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 211 Roleto Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213.Condolences can be sent to the family via Porter Loring, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2020.