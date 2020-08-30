On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Heaven gained another angel. Glenda received her wings at the age of 74.

She was born in Iowa Park, Texas and currently resided at Independence Hill Retirement Community in San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Roby, and mother, Frances Jeane Roby. She is survived by her loving children, Michael Griffin, Greg Griffin and wife Susan; sisters, Shirley Gimple, Sharon Roberts and husband Lonnie; brother, John Roby and wife Lynn; grandchildren, Kaylee and Zachary Griffin; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family members and many loving friends.

Glenda was a devout Christian and was a member of Community Bible Church for over 20 years. She was a powerful prayer warrior and she loved the Lord with all her heart.

After raising her children, she received her Education Degree from UTSA and taught many years at Bracken Christian School in Bulverde, Texas. She loved every student like they were her own.

She loved teaching others through education and crafts. She was very creative and loved making ceramics, paper crafts, and cards with rubber stamps.

Glenda will be remembered as a loving, selfless mother and friend, who always had a smile, even when times were tough. She was always willing and loved to help others. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Community Bible Church, 2477 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232.