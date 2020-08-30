1/1
GLENDA JEANE GRIFFIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Heaven gained another angel. Glenda received her wings at the age of 74.

She was born in Iowa Park, Texas and currently resided at Independence Hill Retirement Community in San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Roby, and mother, Frances Jeane Roby. She is survived by her loving children, Michael Griffin, Greg Griffin and wife Susan; sisters, Shirley Gimple, Sharon Roberts and husband Lonnie; brother, John Roby and wife Lynn; grandchildren, Kaylee and Zachary Griffin; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family members and many loving friends.

Glenda was a devout Christian and was a member of Community Bible Church for over 20 years. She was a powerful prayer warrior and she loved the Lord with all her heart.

After raising her children, she received her Education Degree from UTSA and taught many years at Bracken Christian School in Bulverde, Texas. She loved every student like they were her own.

She loved teaching others through education and crafts. She was very creative and loved making ceramics, paper crafts, and cards with rubber stamps.

Glenda will be remembered as a loving, selfless mother and friend, who always had a smile, even when times were tough. She was always willing and loved to help others. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Community Bible Church, 2477 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Community Bible Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved