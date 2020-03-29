|
|
Glenda Nadine FitzPatrick (nee Pinkley) went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020 after a long struggle with illness. Born in Lesterville, MO, in 1937, she went by her middle name, Nadine. At Lesterville High School, she captained the state championship girls' volleyball team in 1955. After graduating, she attended DePaul Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, and became a Registered Nurse. She then was commissioned a 2ndLt in the U.S. Air Force and served for two years. She met her future husband at the USO in St. Louis, then U.S. Army 2ndLt Alan FitzPatrick, who was on his way to Korea. They corresponded while he was gone and were married in 1964 at Carlisle Barracks, PA. After moving several times, they settled in San Antonio, TX in the 1970's and raised two boys. She was a gifted artist, specializing in family portraits and a variety of mediums. She was devoted to her church community at St. Dominic's Catholic Church where her colorful banners and tapestries decorated the walls and her elegantly-sewn vestments adorned the clergy.
Well-known as a compassionate soul, she devoted thousands of hours to charitable works such as taking meals to the blind, delivering goods to disabled veterans, and visiting the sick and infirm elderly, for whom she had a special devotion. Preceded in death by her husband, Alan, she is survived by her sister Marilyn, two sons Michael and Shaun, and five grandchildren Samarah, Ethan, Emelia, Liam, and Zachary. Due to current pandemic restrictions, a funeral mass and veteran's burial ceremony will occur after the crisis passes.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020