Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
True Vine Baptist Church
Interment
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Glendora G. Luster


1931 - 2019
Glendora G. Luster Obituary
February 16, 1931 - September 17, 2019
Glendora G. Luster was born on February 16, 1931 and went home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Russell A. Luster; parents, and daughter, Adrienne Vanessa Luster- Salaiz. She is survived by her stepson, Russell Luster, Jr.; grandson, Kenneth Salaiz (Katie); 2 great-grand children; devoted nephew, Lavon West of New Orleans, LA; nephews, Marvin (Pamela) West; Elwynn (Gale) West; Roderick West of Jacksonville, FL; devoted niece and caregiver, Bettye West-Bradwell; nieces, Joyce West; Lazette Saleem; Vanessa West of Jacksonville, FL; Adrianna (Gregory) Anderson of Alabama, Angel Ezell of California; sisters- in-law, Gloria Luster of California, Jeanette Blanks of Cincinnati, Ohio; numerous nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great-nephews, family, friends and best friend, Faye Francis.
She proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at True Vine Baptist Church. Interment will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter Number 1.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Castle Ridge Mortuary.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 25, 2019
