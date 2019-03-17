San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Glenn Ellis Wise


1933 - 2019 Obituary
Glenn Ellis Wise Obituary
December 23, 1933 - March 4, 2019
Lt.Col. USAF (Retired) Glenn Ellis Wise passed away on March 4, 2019. He was born in Cameron, Texas, on December 23, 1933, to Ira Vel and Oleta Modesette Wise. Glenn is survived by his son, Colin Glenn Wise; sister-in-law and husband, Lou and Tom Thweatt; sister-in-law, Flo Courtney; brothers-in-law, Gene White and Eldon Ball; five nephews; and five nieces. Niece, Tamra Thweatt Appling and her children have had a special place in Glenn's life. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; Dorothy Wise, his wife of 61 years; two brothers, Kline and Carol Wise; and a sister, Joyce Martin Ball. Proud to be an Aggie, Glenn graduated from Texas A&M in 1955 with a B.S. in Education and as a Distinguished Graduate of the Air Force ROTC program where he was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Most of his Air Force career included training, instructing, and education programs. He retired from HQ Air Training Command at Randolph AFB in 1986, and then taught computer science at Judson High School for over a decade.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019
