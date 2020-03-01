|
Glenn P. Pierce, age 99, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on January 30, 1921 in Waco, Texas to Drury F. and Lollie Padgett Pierce. After graduating from Waco High School, Glenn attended Baylor University prior to entering the United States Air Force during World War II. Glenn retired from Civil Service at Kelly AFB, Texas and retired from the Air Force Reserve with the 433 TCW attaining the rank of Colonel. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Marjorie Holzmann Pierce and brothers, Marius and Warren Pierce. Glenn is survived by his son, Dennis W. (Geraldine) Pierce; daughter, Cheryl A. (Allen) Snyder; grandchildren, Melanie (Russ) Seay, Mark Snyder, Brianne (Brandon) Jekel, and Lisa (Jack) Curtis; great-grandchildren, Payton, Olivia, Ava, Emma, J.T., Callie, and Tristan; nephew, Larry Pierce; and niece, Patti Sullinger. A special thanks to Esplanade Gardens and New Century Hospice. Extra special thanks to Norma Ramon, his caregiver. Love you Dad! The family will receive guests at 12:00PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North, with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
