04/05/1929 - 06/16/2019
Glenn Snider was born April 5, 1929 In Lawrence County, Ill. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Snider who preceded him in death and also two brothers, Albert Hamilton Snider of Bella Vista Ark. and Ray Alexander Snider of Seattle, Washington who also preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Miriam of sixty-seven years. Glenn and Miriam have two children, Glenn Andrew Snider and Joslyn Elaine Martinez both of San Antonio. Glenn has two grandsons, Eric Wayne Martinez of San Antonio and Adam Eugene Martinez of DeBary, Florida. Glenn enjoyed with great pleasure his two great granddaughters, Kaylee Taylor and Madelynne Kendall Martinez also of DeBary, Florida. Glenn and Miriam met in college in 1949. They were married in 1951 in Montrose, Iowa. Glenn enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 at the outset of the Korean War and retired from the Air Force in 1970. Glenn began teaching History at San Antonio College and also chaired the Department of Public Administration. Glenn served as a member of the Bexar County Civil Service Commission and also the city of San Antonio Civil Service Commission. Both Glenn and Miriam are members of Concordia Lutheran Church for almost fifty years.
A memorial service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation to begin at 1:15 PM.
Published in Express-News on June 18, 2019