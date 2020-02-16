Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Gloria A. Fonseca passed away on February 12,2020. She was born to Eliseo Salinas and Katie Oosterveen on January 5,1932; and now reunites with her parents; husband Carlos Fonseca; siblings: Emma, Elida, Gladys, Ernest, and Edna.She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughters, Gloria Rendon and Lorraine (Jerry) McClellan; grandchildren: Carlos, Gerald Jr. (Sarah), Tyler; great-grandchildren, Michael and Greyson; siblings: Henry (Olga), Emma, Patricia (Joe), Susie; and numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, February 16,2020 from 5pm-8pm with a Rosary at 6pm. Service will continue Monday, February 17,2020 with a 10am funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes. Interment will follow in San Fernando II Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020
