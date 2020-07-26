1/1
Gloria A. (Corazon) Hernandez
1939 - 2020
Gloria A. Hernandez (Corazon) was called home to be with our lord July 13, 2020, at the age 81.

Born on May 24, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas

she is preceded in death by her parents, Sigifredo and Maria Alaniz; sister, Victoria and brothers, Ray and Raul Alaniz.

She leaves her memory to her beloved husband of 43 years, Vicente Hernandez; son, Mark Ambriz Jr., daughter-in-law Nancy Ambriz; granddaughters, Bethany, Anjelika and Crystal Ambriz as well as her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved her dearly.

Gloria was loving, affectionate, compassionate, outspoken and filled with life and love. Gloria loved music, playing Bingo and was a social butterfly. She was known for calling everyone Corazon. Our Corazon is now resting in the hands of our Lord.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 1pm-4pm with a Rosary to be recited at 3pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

On Friday, July 31, 2020 a funeral procession will depart at 9:15am for a 10am Mass at San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church.

Services will conclude following the Mass.

Due to Covid Pandemic the services will be for the Immediate Family.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
JUL
30
Rosary
03:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
