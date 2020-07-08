1/1
GLORIA A. MARTINEZ
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria A. Martinez (Momo), age 73, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Gloria was born on December 13, 1946 to Georgio and Amelia Susana Gonzales(Fraga). She was a Sidney Lanier Graduate. She was a loving, caring, wife, mother, grandmother & sister. She was preceded in death by both her parents Georgio and Amelia Gonzales, her son Juan Martinez , 2 sisters and brother. Gloria is survived by her husband Juan V. Martinez Sr., children Rosemary Flores(Eddie), Cynthia Pecina( Oscar), Juan Martinez Jr., Henrietta Rodriguez(Juan) and Alyssa Gloria Martinez, 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and numerous family members.

Rosary and Burial will be held on July 10, 2020 at 10am at Meadowlawn Memorial Park, 5611 E. Houston St. San Antonio, Texas 78220.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Burial
10:00 AM
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved