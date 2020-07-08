Gloria A. Martinez (Momo), age 73, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Gloria was born on December 13, 1946 to Georgio and Amelia Susana Gonzales(Fraga). She was a Sidney Lanier Graduate. She was a loving, caring, wife, mother, grandmother & sister. She was preceded in death by both her parents Georgio and Amelia Gonzales, her son Juan Martinez , 2 sisters and brother. Gloria is survived by her husband Juan V. Martinez Sr., children Rosemary Flores(Eddie), Cynthia Pecina( Oscar), Juan Martinez Jr., Henrietta Rodriguez(Juan) and Alyssa Gloria Martinez, 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and numerous family members.

Rosary and Burial will be held on July 10, 2020 at 10am at Meadowlawn Memorial Park, 5611 E. Houston St. San Antonio, Texas 78220.