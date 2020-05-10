Gloria Trevino passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 75. Gloria is now in happiness with her parents, Urbano Garza Trevino and Anita Garcia Trevino who preceded her in death. She is survived by Hilda Castaneda, her Aunt Zulema Trevino, many loving cousins and countless friends. Gloria's wishes were for her funeral services to be held privately. In her own words, "Thank you for those who were true friends especially, Hilda, who had lived for Gloria and her Mother. Unconditional love forever, I thank you." A Rosary was held on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date where family and friends can come together in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.