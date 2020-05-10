GLORIA A. TREVINO
Gloria Trevino passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 75. Gloria is now in happiness with her parents, Urbano Garza Trevino and Anita Garcia Trevino who preceded her in death. She is survived by Hilda Castaneda, her Aunt Zulema Trevino, many loving cousins and countless friends. Gloria's wishes were for her funeral services to be held privately. In her own words, "Thank you for those who were true friends especially, Hilda, who had lived for Gloria and her Mother. Unconditional love forever, I thank you." A Rosary was held on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date where family and friends can come together in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com


Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
5 entries
May 10, 2020
May you rest in Heaven with your beloves one. I remember you growing up and when us cousins got together. One day we'll all be re united. God Bless
Jeanette Bernal-Mccright
Family
May 9, 2020
My condolences and may my cousin, Gloria, now Rest In Peace with her parents in heaven. Love Gilbert Trevino
Gilbert trevino
Family
May 9, 2020
My Condolences to the family and to all my cousins I was small when I met her and when Too Ubano died but I remember she was so very nice and sweet may she rest in peace . Letty Treviño
Maria LeticiaTrevino
Family
May 9, 2020
May she Rest In Peace and prayers go out to family. Now shell be where there is no pain. Shell be with her immediate family the Garzas and Trevinos
Tia you will be missed love the Bernal Family
Mary Bernal-Arenas
Family
May 8, 2020
I met Gloria about 25 years ago as she worked along the side of Dr. George Lowry in his Optometry Clinic.
She was very caring & kind to me & my family. We developed a friendship & always asked for Gloria when needing eye care. She worked as long as she could with her illness & was very determined to help others. When this became impossible she was bedridden & had to rely on others. It was a great privilege to take her cases of water monthly & an occasional baked chicken. She always enjoyed talking & always keep up with the escapades
of our Life & stories about our 4 adult children.
I'm going to miss you Gloria & the wonderful Lady Hilda.
Jeff Kreusel
Friend
