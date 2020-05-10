I met Gloria about 25 years ago as she worked along the side of Dr. George Lowry in his Optometry Clinic.

She was very caring & kind to me & my family. We developed a friendship & always asked for Gloria when needing eye care. She worked as long as she could with her illness & was very determined to help others. When this became impossible she was bedridden & had to rely on others. It was a great privilege to take her cases of water monthly & an occasional baked chicken. She always enjoyed talking & always keep up with the escapades

of our Life & stories about our 4 adult children.

I'm going to miss you Gloria & the wonderful Lady Hilda.

Jeff Kreusel

Friend