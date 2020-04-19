San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Gloria Alvarado Saldana went to be with her Lord, April 4, 2020. She was born in McAllen, Texas, November 17, 1928 to J. Francisco Alvarado and Dolores Sifuentes Alvarado. The only daughter of seven children, she attended Incarnate Word College in San Antonio and graduated Baylor School of Nursing in Dallas. She pursued a career as a Registered Nurse, practicing in Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, as a school nurse at San Isidro, as a staff nurse at Edgewood Independent School District retiring in 1989. Gloria held a Nurse's License in Texas, Texas Teachers Certificate for lifetime provisional school, a member of the Texas Association of school nurses, and a member of the following civic/social clubs: Pan American Pan American Opti-Mrs; Texas Society of Professional Engineers Aux; Texas Society of Professional Engineers Aux; Aggie wives club; Universal Friendship Council, Mexican American Business Professional Women's Club; and Holy Spirit Altar Society. Gloria enjoyed decorating, shopping, Bingo, Bunco, and her Friday night dates with her beloved husband, Arthur D. Saldana. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years. She is survived by her only daughter, Dr. Sonya Saldana Ruff and her husband Michael J. Ruff, their children, Ryan, Rachel, Nicholas, and Noah Ruff. Her mass and funeral service are postponed until the quarantine is lifted. Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
