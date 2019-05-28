NOVEMBER 21, 1932 - MAY 23, 2019

Gloria Ann Burns Vandewarker passed away in San Antonio on May 23, 2019. She was born November 21, 1932 in San Antonio to Johnson T. and Ella Mae Burns.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Henry Joseph Burns; and her husband, Arnold Glen Vandewarker. Survivors include her children, Cynthia Ann Gonzalez (Edmundo, Jr.), Glenda Erickson (Greg), and Andrew Glen Vandewarker (Erin); a sister, Vivian Galloway of Round Rock, TX; grand children, Sara Isabel (John), Edmundo "Tre" III (Amanda), Eric Michael, Ashly (JP), Leah (Shane), Natalie, and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Alexander, Dylan and Logan, along with many extended family. Gloria resided in Seguin, TX., until 2017, where she volunteered at the local elementary school. She was a long serving community member of Trinity Church in San Antonio, where she had many friends and colleagues. She and Arnold loved to travel during their retirement and to visit family and friends across the country. Nothing was more important to them than spending time with family and friends. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Autumn Leaves of Stone Oak nursing facility, and Ms. Lisa Reyes, R.N., case manager at Heart to Heart Hospice, for their loving care during her extended illness.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.





SERVICE

THURSDAY, MAY 30, 2019

6:00 P.M.

TRINITY CHURCH

5415 N LOOP 1604 E

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78247



Pastor Sanford Williams will officiate. Interment will be in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .



