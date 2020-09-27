Gloria "Dolly" Arciniega Gonzales, age 87, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on October 10, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas to Bertha and Felix Arciniega. She married the love of her life, Alfred Gonzales, in July of 1950. She was a retired real estate broker and an amazing mother of five children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Alfred who she has now been reunited with. Gloria is survived by her children, Darlene Beeson, Robert Gonzales, Cindy Gonzales, Gary Gonzales and Lorraine Gonzales; and faithful caregiver, Angie Gutierrez. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARY

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 1, 2020

7:00PM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

MASS

FRIDAY,

OCTOBER 2, 2020

10:00AM

ST. LUKE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

4603 MANITOU DR.

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78228

Interment will follow in San Fernando II Cemetery.

