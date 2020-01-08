|
|
Gloria B. Vasquez, 67, went to be with her Lord on January 5, 2020. She was born January 18, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas to Nicolas and Angelita Blancas.
Gloria graduated from Lanier High School. She loved to dance, sing and support her favorite sports teams, the Spurs, Cowboys and the UT Longhorns. She was devoted to her church, St. Michael's, helping at every fundraiser and festival they had. She was a Guadalupana, a member of the Lady's Knights of Columbus.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister: Sylvia; brothers: Nick, Daniel, Larry.
She is survived by her partner: Reynaldo Rodriguez; children: Raymond G. Vasquez (Juanita), Jose B. Vasquez (Darla); grandchildren: Sabrina A. Vasquez (Roger Rodolfo), Jose N. Vasquez (Erica), Rene A. Vasquez; great-grandchildren: Damien, Maddie, Roger, Josiah, Arabella; sister: Lori; brothers: David, Michael, Paul, and Robert, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Roy Akers, with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, January 10, 2020 the Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Church of St. Michael, with interment to follow at 1st. Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 8, 2020