Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Michael
Interment
Following Services
1st. Memorial Park
Gloria B. Vasquez


1952 - 2020
Gloria B. Vasquez Obituary

Gloria B. Vasquez, 67, went to be with her Lord on January 5, 2020. She was born January 18, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas to Nicolas and Angelita Blancas.

Gloria graduated from Lanier High School. She loved to dance, sing and support her favorite sports teams, the Spurs, Cowboys and the UT Longhorns. She was devoted to her church, St. Michael's, helping at every fundraiser and festival they had. She was a Guadalupana, a member of the Lady's Knights of Columbus.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister: Sylvia; brothers: Nick, Daniel, Larry.

She is survived by her partner: Reynaldo Rodriguez; children: Raymond G. Vasquez (Juanita), Jose B. Vasquez (Darla); grandchildren: Sabrina A. Vasquez (Roger Rodolfo), Jose N. Vasquez (Erica), Rene A. Vasquez; great-grandchildren: Damien, Maddie, Roger, Josiah, Arabella; sister: Lori; brothers: David, Michael, Paul, and Robert, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Roy Akers, with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, January 10, 2020 the Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Church of St. Michael, with interment to follow at 1st. Memorial Park.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 8, 2020
