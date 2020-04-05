Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
GLORIA C. GARCIA

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Gloria C. Garcia passed on December 10, 1937 at the age of 82. Gloria was born on December 10, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas to parents, Andres and Felice Cardenas. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband Balvin Garcia.

She is survived by her loving Children Balvin Garcia Jr (Rosalinda), Leo Garcia (Bertha), Michael Garcia (Grace), Robert Garcia (Corrine), Beatrice Garcia (Tony), Hope Romero, Pete Garcia (Veronica), Edward Garcia (Sandra); grandchildren, Balvin John Garcia (Alexandra), Venita Schultz, Gaiton Garcia (Katheron), Crystal Gonzalez (David), Christine Garcia, Anita Gutierrez (Frank), Michael Garcia (Melody), Kristen Garcia, Adrian Garcia, Kyle Garcia, Misty Garcia, Joe Garcia, Melissa Garcia, Ernest Estrada (Venessa), Mandi Hernandez (Rick), Allison Washko (Taylor), Dalton

Romero, Tiffanie Romero, Erica Sauceda (Christopher), Monica Garcia (Andrew), Angela Garcia, Melanie Garcia, Jacob Garcia, Joseph Garcia, Jenna Garcia and 13 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers: Ernest Estrada, Kyle Garcia, Jacob Garcia, Rick Hernandez, Chris Sauceda, Mikey Garcia.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020
