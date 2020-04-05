|
Gloria Carvajal-Arbizu born 1-June 1935 passed on 23 March 2020. Cost of gas 10 cents a gallon. The average cost for house rent $26.00 per month. A loaf of bread was 9-cents. Hamburger-meat was about12-cents a pound during this time. Gloria was a part of the Greatest Generation known to mankind. This was a very difficult time for all Americans. The United States was in financial distress and there existed an ever-looming danger of a World moving closer and closer to the brink of disaster and a Global War that would have a negative and dangerous effect on everyone. Gloria survived these difficult times and these life lessons gave her a unique perspective that produced a person that was to be a blessing to everyone that had the good fortune to interact with this exceptional and blessed soul.
Family: Gloria is survived by Carol Valenzuela and Rose Castano; daughters, Alan Carvajal; Son, 8- Grandchildren, 5-Great-Grandchildren and husband of 42-years, Adrian Arbizu
Education: Gloria went to the 9th grade at St Leo's Catholic School when a circumstance came up that forced her to leave school to help raise her younger sister. At 16, Gloria tested on her Texas School Board, High School General Equivalency Diploma and passed with an outstanding score, on her very first try. Directly after that, Gloria took the Military Civil Service Employee pre-hiring exam and achieved the highest exam result to date. She was immediately hired at Kelly Air Force Base as a clerk-typist, to assist US Military war-effort, and support during the Korean War. Gloria continued to surpass her level of education, at each of the jobs she had throughout the years.
Vocations/Jobs: Gloria was a Military Civil Service Worker during a time of war. She was one of the first fulltime employees at the 1968 World's Fair and worked atop of the world-famous Hemis-Fair Tower in downtown San Antonio. Gloria was also a High School Librarian at Thomas Jefferson High School. One of her proudest accomplishments was when she worked with the San Antonio Health Department as a Home Health Care Nurse. Gloria fought gender bias and prejudice to become one of the first female Hispanic Real-estate Brokers in the State of Texas. This small list of accomplishments notes just a few of Gloria's very demanding, challenging, tremendously successful vocations and jobs.
Retirement: Well…. Gloria never really retired but when she did slow down a little she continued to work part-time in Real-estate. "She did continue to work full-time in ministering The Word of God and His Son Jesus", to anyone who had the good sense to listen and heed the wisdom of this great and very wise sage. She has always put God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit first, in her life.
Military Affiliation: Gloria was deemed a "Yellow Rose of Texas" by governor Abbot's office during her son's retirement ceremony. This designation is rare and reserved for very few Women who are great supporters of the US Military and Texas Military Forces. Gloria had a rich 300 year old family history in the San Antonio area. Her family maiden name of "Guerrero" is proudly displayed on the "Alamo Cenotap" in Alamo Plaza. Guerrero's fought and died, defending the Alamo and were helpful in securing our Texas Independence.
Gloria has volunteered to help at the Starving Artist Shows, Night in Old San Antonio, Cornerstone Ministries as a young women mentor and advisor. Gloria was also a TV Co-Host for a religious program known as "The Pastor's Corner".
Funeral information:
Date and time of the funeral: Franklin Funeral Home, 830-393-0459In lieu of Flowers: Send donations to:
Sanctuary of Hope, PO Box 1400, SA Texas 78295