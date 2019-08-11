Home

Gloria D. García Obituary
December 14, 1947 - August 2, 2019
Gloria D. García, affectionately known as "Gg", 71, gently passed Friday, August 2, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Gloria was born December 14, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to Rosendo, Jr. and Delia C. De La Torre. She was a graduate of Sydney Lanier High School and began to work at a young age to help support her parents and six siblings. This would become the central theme of her life and what she worked tirelessly to instill in her own children, Family First. Gloria worked for 34 years as an insurance representative for USAA, eventually retiring in 2004. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Manuel Sr. (Yolanda), David, and Elvira. Gg will live on in the hearts of her two sons Michael (Sonia) and John (Cassandra); 8 grandchildren; siblings Alicia (Juan), George (Frances), Jeannette, and Margaret (Gilbert). Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 9:15 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 for a 10 am Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando III Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
