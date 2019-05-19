|
|
January 2, 1941 - May 10, 2019
Gloria D. Rodriguez passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born on January 2, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas. She is reunited in heaven with her parents Rodimiro and Alta Gracia Saenz. Gloria was a blessing to many. She loved to teach others and inspired many women to go back to school. She is loved and will be missed by her husband of 57 years, Robert Rodriguez Sr., son Robert Rodriguez Jr. and wife May Floraine Rodriguez, sister Graciela Maldonado, granddaughters Joanna Felezity Tuarez and Kiera Cassandra Rodriguez, best friend Susan plus numerous other family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening. On Tuesday, May 21, 2019 the family will be meeting friends at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III at 10am for a graveside service.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019