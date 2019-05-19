Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria D. Rodriguez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria D. Rodriguez Obituary
January 2, 1941 - May 10, 2019
Gloria D. Rodriguez passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born on January 2, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas. She is reunited in heaven with her parents Rodimiro and Alta Gracia Saenz. Gloria was a blessing to many. She loved to teach others and inspired many women to go back to school. She is loved and will be missed by her husband of 57 years, Robert Rodriguez Sr., son Robert Rodriguez Jr. and wife May Floraine Rodriguez, sister Graciela Maldonado, granddaughters Joanna Felezity Tuarez and Kiera Cassandra Rodriguez, best friend Susan plus numerous other family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening. On Tuesday, May 21, 2019 the family will be meeting friends at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III at 10am for a graveside service.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.