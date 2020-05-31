Gloria Duke-Richter passed away on May 22, 2020 at the age of 76.Gloria was born in Houston, TX to Cordia and George Duke. She is survived by her husband Bruce Richter, daughter Renee Richter Martinez and son Kristofer Todd Richter and Lisa Hayden. She had two granddaughters, Madison Greer Martinez and Kylee Kathrine Richter. She graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas and entered Texas Tech University. During her time at Texas Tech she was an active member of Alpha Chi Omega and where she met Bruce, her husband-to-be who was studying engineering at Tech. They were married in February 1964, just after Bruce graduated, was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force and given orders for Kelly AFB in San Antonio. Gloria obtained her B.S. Degree in Business Administration from Trinity University in 1967. She and Bruce moved to Dayton, Ohio where Bruce accepted a Civil Service job at Wright-Patterson AFB. According to Gloria, "they then spent 11 of the longest winters of her life" in Dayton before returning home to San Antonio.After returning to San Antonio in 1979, Gloria worked within the Continuing Education Departments of Trinity University and UTSA developing short courses and accomplishing proposal writing for educational grants.She also worked with Non-Profit organizations within San Antonio where she served in positions of Co-Manager of the Habitat for Humanity Restore, Director of Development for the San Antonio Botanical Society and Vice President for ACCION Texas, a micro-lending organization. In addition, she also served as the Vice President of Marketing for Brake Check during her career. She and her husband began world and U.S. travel in 2006 upon his retirement.A memorial celebration of Gloria's life event will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Chapter of Dress for Success (www.successfulconnections.org).You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.