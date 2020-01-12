Home

Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home
111 E. Rosewood Ave.
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-2321
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Gloria LeComte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Emily (Birkelbach) LeComte


1927 - 2019
Gloria Emily (Birkelbach) LeComte Obituary

Gloria Emily Birkelbach LeComte passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born to Erwin and Dorothea (Althaus) Birkelbach in Fredericksburg, Texas, on March 29, 1927. She attended Santa Rosa Nursing School earning a Registered Nurse's license. Gloria worked at the Robert B. Green Hospital in the recovery room and later on for the South Texas Blood Bank and University Hospital Blood Bank.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Edward LeComte; second husband, Charles Uhl; both parents; her sister, Jacquelyn Schmidt; and brother, Leo Sultemeier, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Diane LeComte Keidel of Comfort, TX; her son, David Harold LeComte of San Antonio, TX; and two grandchildren, Melissa LeComte Franklin and Christopher LeComte. She is also survived by her brother, Stanley Birkelbach of Fredericksburg, TX; two step-daughters, Patricia Uhl Busse and JoAnn Uhl Postlewate; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral home. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.

Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
