GLORIA ESTELLA ESPARZA
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Estella Esparza passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her close family on May 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 75.She was born August 1, 1944 to Eugene and Prudencia Barrera. She is survived by her brother, Tomas Barrera (Adelita); children, Pete Esparza, Jr. (Angie), Angela E. Hernandez (Edward), Vickie Esparza; grandchildren, Chelsea Dominguez (Mike) Erica Gallegos (Tim); great grandchildren; Dominick, Jada and Kole. During her beautiful life she retired from H-E-B making flower arrangements that would take your breath away. She loved to dance and play bingo with her friends. She also enjoyed making jewelry that you would see her wearing with all her matching outfits. Gloria's smile would light up a room and her contagious laugh that could make your stomach hurt. She will be dearly missed by family and friends near and far.She may now rest in paradise with her soulmate Pete Esparza, Sr. and dance the night away. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 3:30- 7:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with the Rosary to be recited at 6PM. Funeral Services will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
3:30 - 7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Rosary
6:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Chelsea Dominguez
Grandchild
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved