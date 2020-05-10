Gloria Estella Esparza passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her close family on May 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 75.She was born August 1, 1944 to Eugene and Prudencia Barrera. She is survived by her brother, Tomas Barrera (Adelita); children, Pete Esparza, Jr. (Angie), Angela E. Hernandez (Edward), Vickie Esparza; grandchildren, Chelsea Dominguez (Mike) Erica Gallegos (Tim); great grandchildren; Dominick, Jada and Kole. During her beautiful life she retired from H-E-B making flower arrangements that would take your breath away. She loved to dance and play bingo with her friends. She also enjoyed making jewelry that you would see her wearing with all her matching outfits. Gloria's smile would light up a room and her contagious laugh that could make your stomach hurt. She will be dearly missed by family and friends near and far.She may now rest in paradise with her soulmate Pete Esparza, Sr. and dance the night away. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 3:30- 7:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with the Rosary to be recited at 6PM. Funeral Services will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.