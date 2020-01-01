|
|
Gloria Flores Deleon was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 27, 1941.
Gloria was called to be with our Lord on December 28, 2019 at the age of 78. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband Antonio Deleon Sr., Long Time Companion Francisco "Pancho" Cardona, and her son Antonio Deleon Jr.
Gloria is survived by her sons Amador Deleon and David Deleon, her daughters Mary Belmares, Ramona Dyer and Rosa Maria Gonzalez, her sister Olga Flores, 14 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren, and her friends Nena Pena and Maria Diaz.
The Family of Gloria Flores Deleon invites you to come and join as we honor and pay tribute to a wonderful woman and a beautiful life lived.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, 4pm – 9pm at the Texas Funeral Home Chapel on 2702 Castroville Rd., San Antonio, Texas, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 pm.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 1, 2020