December 24, 1931 - May 4, 2019
Our beloved mother Gloria G. Quintanilla, born December 24, 1931, went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2019, at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her parents Catarino and Juanita Guevara, her husband Fidel Quintanilla II, and her son Raul Quintanilla. She is survived by her seven children: Gloria Gutierrez, Ruben Quintanilla (Deanna), Diana Loredo (Mariano), Fidel Quintanilla III (Luigina), Robert Quintanilla (Susie), Ruby Rodriguez (Jose), and Brenda Simpson (Brian).
A cherished grandmother to 24 grandchildren, great-grand mother to 38, great-great grandmother to 3, and loving aunt to numerous nephews and nieces. Known for standing up for her family, her candid wit, and strength. She opened her home to those in need, loved to dance, have fun, and make tamales every year on her birthday. She will be truly missed. The Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home, 2525 Palo Alto Rd., San Antonio, TX. 78211. The Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019