GLORIA GONZALEZ

Gloria Garza Gonzalez passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born to Perfecto Garza and Minerva Gonzales in San Antonio, Texas. After graduation from Brackenridge High School, she was an Air Force civil service employee. Gloria loved spending time with family and friends. She loved the Cowboys and the Spurs, as well as traveling. She loved the Lord God and believed in the power of prayer. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Gregorio, her parents and her brother, Antonio Garza.

She is survived by her four nieces, Susan (Howard) Chambers, Sheila (Raymond) Figueroa, Toni (Joseph) Guglielmo and Tina (Rick) Garza-Ybanez. She is also survived by her beloved grand-nieces, grand-nephew, and numerous extended family and friends. A funeral mass and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
