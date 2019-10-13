|
|
Gloria J. Morris, 84, passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2019.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband William R. Morris. Gloria was from Chelsea, Massachusetts, she moved to Schertz, Texas in 1975. She worked for a time at Contreras Flowers and Gifts and attended San Antonio College with a focus on Philosophy and Ethics. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma. Gloria had a beautiful smile, quick wit, and silly sense of humor.
She loved her family, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Deepest gratitude to Gloria's friends and family who carried her in their hearts and prayers. She is survived by her children Donna Morris of Minneapolis, MN., Bill Morris of Schertz, and John Morris (Jackie) of San Antonio, grandchildren, Michael Morris, Amanda Morris, Riley Meyers, and Glorianna Morris.
She leaves behind many wonderful and spiritually devoted friends.
With much love mom.
Rest in Peace.
Visitation will be at Schertz Funeral Home on Monday October 14, 2019 from 5 to 9 PM with Rosary at 7 PM.
Graveside will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019