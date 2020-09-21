1/1
GLORIA JEAN HARLOS
Gloria Harlos born on August 8, 1930 to Edward Ellison and Emily Loessberg in Dubuque, IA was called to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elgin Harlos whom she worked with and was married to for over 50 years.

Devoted mother to Susan Simmons, husband Dana, Janet Schmidt, husband Larry and cherished grandmother to Matthew Simmons (Christine), Darryl Schmidt, Jennifer Peterson {Randy), Jeffrey Simmons (Jasmin), and Kelly Simmons and a great-grandmother to Madison, Noel, Joshua, Jayden, Ethan, Jason, Eliza and Quinn.

Visitation will be 12 noon, Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM.

The interment will be at the Salado Cemetery immediately following the service.

Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralsa.com.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
