Gloria F. Johnson, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Gloria attended Brackenridge HS, retired from the UTHSC Dental School and was a member of the National Secretaries Assn. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother at St. Ann's and was in the Altar Society at Blessed Sacrament. Gloria and her husband Dan traveled, bowled and attended mass together. She was a loving and generous grandmother who loved to cook and her home was often a gathering place for family get togethers. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Federico and Esperanza Fuentes; loving husband, Dan; sister, Sr. Rose Denise Fuentes; grandson, Ian Andrew Trub; granddaughter Heather Michelle Trub. She is survived by her brother, Federico Fuentes; sons: Lawrence S. Trub (Florencia) and James Daniel Trub (Cynthia); members of the Warfield, Trub, Barrera, Gauna, Esparza, Orozco and Querbach families. Special thanks to Dr. Joseph Marotta and Dr. Hector Gomez for their outstanding care and Josie Nunez for her meals and companionship. Visitation will begin on Sunday, March 15, at 4:00pm with a Rosary to be recited at 5:00pm at The Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, March 16, at 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2020