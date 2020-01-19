Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Shelter #3
View Map
Gloria Kay Lenning


1947 - 2020
Gloria Kay Lenning Obituary

Gloria Kay Lenning, 72, passed away in San Antonio, TX on Monday, 1/6/20. Born to Edward and Doris Swerk on 7/8/47. She is survived by her loving husband Major Richard Wayne Lenning, USAF (Ret); Sister Carolyn Cobb; cousins, family members, and friends. She was a loving wife and sister whose sweet smile and kind spirit will be missed. Gloria graduated from Lee high school and UT Austin where she was a Texas Star with Longhorn Band. She earned a BS degree in education and later MS at St. Edward's University, Austin. She taught ballroom dancing at Fred Astaire Studios winning many awards and trophies. The next part of her life was like a fairy tale. She met a handsome Air Force Officer stationed at Bergstrom AFB who became her student. As they whirled around the dance floor, they fell in love and began dating. At the end of his assignment, he whisked her away to Monterrey, CA his next assignment. They were married and assigned to a German AFB in Leck, Germany. Later, he was reassigned to several U.S. bases then moved to San Antonio where they retired and bought a home. Then they enjoyed their life with their pet Shih Tzu, Sake. Visitation will be on Thursday, 1/23/20 from 6p-8p at Sunset Funeral Home. Services will be on Friday, 1/24/20 at 1pm with interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter #3. Charites are SPCA and Animal Defense League.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
