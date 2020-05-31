Gloria Louise Mabrito Williams passed away on May 15, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. She was born December 18, 1926 in San Antonio, Texas to Edward and Eugenia Grandjean Mabrito. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Martel Mabrito, Wesley Mabrito and Van Daele Mabrito; her only sister, Gladys Edwards; and by her husband of 63 years, Richard E. (Dick) Williams. She graduated from Jefferson High School, class of 1944, where she was major of the Lassos. She later attended Incarnate Word College and was a member of Alpha Delta Sigma Sorority. Gloria was a longtime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church where she served some years on the altar guild. She was a member of the Blue Birds of Methodist Hospital for a few years until she and her husband were transferred away. While her husband was serving our country, Gloria volunteered at the various base thrift shops and the base hospitals. She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Diana and Don Rockwell of Harper, Texas; grandson, Richard Rockwell and his wife, Becky of Willow Park, Texas; grandson, Bradford Rockwell and his wife, Brooke of Corpus Christi, Texas; great grandchildren, Caroline Rockwell, Charles Rockwell, Theodore Rockwell and Bellamy Rockwell; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria Louise Mabrito Williams was laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.A memorial service will be held at a later date at Porter Loring Mortuary.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or a charity of your choice.You are invited to signThe guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.