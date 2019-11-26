Home

Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-7770
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Peter Apostle Catholic Church
Boerne, TX
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter Apostle Catholic Church
Boerne, TX
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
San Fernando Cemetery II
Gloria M. (O'Con) Fritz


1926 - 2019
Gloria M. (O'Con) Fritz Obituary

Gloria M. O'Con Fritz entered eternal rest on November 23,2019 at the age of 93 in Boerne,TX. A San Antonio native; she was born to Jesus and Rachel O'Con November 9, 1926. She now reunites with her parents, husband Kasper August Fritz; 2 children, Mary and Joseph; 4 brothers, 1 sister; and son-in-law Gregory Alford. She leaves behind to cherish memories,her children: Barbara Franklin (James), Kasper Anthony Fritz (Florence), Judith Alford, Stephanie Larzelere (Richard); grandchildren: Kristine(Shane), Rhonda(Terrence), Kasper Elmo(Gwendolyn), Chad, Cole, Kylie, Ty, Bo; great-grandchildren: Sheyenne, Sterling, Stratton, Schaeden, Caroline, Crawford, Caitlyn; brother Roland(IvaMae); and numerous other relatives and friends. Gloria dedicated her time to over 30 years in child care, with most time spent with La Petite Academy. She was devoted in her faith and to her family and was involved in numerous organizations. The family will receive guests at the Funeral Home Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 5pm-8p.m. with a 7p.m. Rosary. Services will continue Friday, November 29,2019 with an 11:15a.m. viewing and 12:00p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Peter Apostle Catholic Church in Boerne. Graveside service scheduled at 11:00am,

Saturday, November 30,2019 at San Fernando Cemetery II. For online tributes please visit www.SunsetNorth

FuneralHome.com

Published in Express-News on Nov. 26, 2019
