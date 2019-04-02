|
March 23, 2019
Gloria Jean McMurray Malone was the oldest of four children, born to Reuben James and Juanita McMurray of Sarepta, Louisiana.
Gloria passed on March 23, 2019.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4 - 7pm at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Harry Wurzbach at 10:00 am. on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 2, 2019