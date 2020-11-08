Gloria Maria Dierolf, age 83, passed away on November 3, 2020.

She was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 27, 1937.

Gloria was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who cared deeply about her family, friends and community. She will be ever so greatly missed. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Toribia Ramirez; her husband of 24 years, Lamar Frederick Dierolf; her daughter, Lauren Dierolf-Shortridge; her brothers, Tom, Mike, Joe, Jesse, and Rudy; and her sister, Victoria Conant. She is survived by her daughter, Lorena Rodriguez and her husband, Mathew; her grandchildren, Bobby and Brooke Rodriguez; her sisters, Lou Navarro and Mary Fernandez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11th from 6-8 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel.

The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, November 12th at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church; 4411 Moana Dr.; San Antonio, TX 78218. Interment will follow at Anchor Lodge Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.