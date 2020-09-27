On the 23rd of September 2020, the world lost a wonderful woman. Gloria Mayer Jehl, age 78, resident of Converse, is survived by her husband of 57 years, Leo J. Jehl, Jr., sons, Leo J. Jehl III (Vickie), James (Kathy), Jeff and daughter Jean (Mike), seven grandchildren and one great-grandson and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Gloria enjoyed quilting, sewing and working in the thrift store at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Converse, Texas, where she was a devout Catholic. She was born October 5th, 1941 to Mary Leihardt Mayer and Roland Henry Mayer, Sr. in San Antonio. She graduated from Providence High School in 1958 and from OLLU in 1962 and became a teacher in the San Antonio Public School system. She enjoyed attending the annual Mayer Family Reunion and other regular family gatherings.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Roland Henry Mayer, Jr. and her parents and grandparents Ida and Peter Mayer.

Visitation will be Monday, September 28th at Colonial Funeral Home 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal, TX at 12:30-1:30, Rosary and service to follow. Father Dennis

Arrechiga will be officiating.