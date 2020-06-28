Gloria McBride, age 93, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020.

She was born on March 18, 1927 in San Antonio. She worked at Randolph AFB for 35 years until her retirement in 1982 and was a member of the Military Comptrollers Association. She was a member of St. Mathews Catholic Church. Gloria had a smile that would light up a room when she arrived. She never met a stranger. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Gloria was preceded in death by the love of her life George McBride, her parents, five sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Raney (Ed); son, Douglas McBride (Frances); grandchildren, Courtney Raney, Christopher Raney (Kirsten), Jonathan McBride (Gina), Jeanna Lewis (Justin), Marissa Harris (Clyde); great grandchildren, Maxwell Raney, Dylan McBride, Donovan and Cheyenne Lewis, Ezekiel and Naomi Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends its deepest gratitude to Felicity Care Home and staff, Embrace Hospice for their compassion and loving care.

Donations may be made in her honor to the Presentation Sisters 8931 Callahan Rd. San Antonio, TX 78230.

SERVICE

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A Chapel Service will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:00pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

