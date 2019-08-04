|
|
January 4, 1941 - July 27, 2019
Gloria P. Rodriguez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the blessed age of 78. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 4, 1941. Gloria was a devout parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and participated in the annual Guadalupe Procession. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 28 years, Alejandro Castillo; parents,
Florinda and Juan Perez; children, Eleanor and Jose Angel Perez Rodriguez, and siblings, Dolores Monge, Pablo, Carlos, Joe and Johnny Perez. Gloria is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by her sisters, Guadalupe, Juanita, her twin sister Emma and Florinda; children, Juan Jr., Christopher and Vivian; and grandchildren, whom she raised as her children, Johnathan, Cipriano and Christopher; plus numerous other grand- children, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4pm to 9pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30am on Friday, August 9, 2019, for a 10am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019