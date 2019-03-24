|
June 17, 1941 - March 20, 2019
Gloria Pina, born on June 17, 1941, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 77. Mrs. Pina is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 63 years Armando Pina; children, Sylvia Aguirre, Betsy Bejarano, Ana Tyler (Mike), Armando D. Pina (Melissa), Beatrice Zule (Richard), Robert Pina and John Pina (Melissa); sister, Rosa Medrano; 17 grand children, 8 great-grand children as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.
Gloria was a wonderful woman with a lot of love for all. Her love will remain in our hearts for all eternity.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 9:15am for a 10:00am Service at Templo Sion Assembly of God, 137 Hazel Street, San Antonio, TX 78207. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019