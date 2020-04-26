|
|
Gloria Rodriguez Gonzalez born on August 10, 1926 went to be with our Lord on April 23, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe Fred Gonzalez Sr., Daughter, Amelia G. Bellino, Daughter-in-law, Terry Ann Gonzalez and brothers, Johnny and Carlos Rodriguez. She is survived by her children; Joe Fred Gonzalez Jr. (Pattie), Mary Gloria Martinez (Tom), Mauro A. Gonzalez (Mary), Patricia A. Taylor (Earl), Alfred E. Gonzalez (Terry †) and Graciela Leal (Richard). Also, by her 20 adoring grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson.
Gloria loved music, she played the violin and piano. Travel and home projects were always something she so enjoyed. Gloria loved her children with all her heart and always enjoyed her time with them.
On Tuesday, April 28, 2020 the visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020 the Mass of the Resurrection will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020