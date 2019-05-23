|
November 18, 1937 - May 21, 2019
Gloria V. Lloyd born on November 18, 1937 passed away on May 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Santos & Juanita Valdez; her siblings Daniel, Jules, Santos and Irma Valdez and Martha Flores & Alicia Ortiz. She is survived by her children; Gregory Lloyd, Beverly Ventura (Jorge), Matthew Dennis Lloyd; 2 grandchildren Layla and Geoffrey; 2 sisters Rebecca Villanueva and Leonor Cisneros; best friend Olga Zuniga. A visitation will be on Friday May 24, 2019 at 5:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00pm at Trevino funeral home on 226 Cupples Rd. On Saturday May 25, 2019 at funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 am for a mass at St. John Berchman's Church at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at San Fernando II Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 23, 2019