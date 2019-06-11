|
|
September 22, 1945 - June 5, 2019
Gloria V. Rodriguez passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born on September 22, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas.
Gloria is reunited in heaven with her parents Ernesto and Cruz Valero, siblings Eloisa, Alex, Rudy, Arthur and Ernest. Gloria is loved and will be deeply missed by her husband of 20 years Albert, children Diana and Arturo, siblings Maria, Elpidia, Dominic and Gilbert, grandchildren Martin Jr., Christopher, Matthew, Marissa, Arturo, Steven, Adam, Christina, Crystal, Samuel, and Catherine, 25 great grandchildren and numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm.
A formal procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 for a 10am Funeral Mass at San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church.
San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on June 11, 2019