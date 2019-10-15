Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
3814 Nash Blvd
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria De Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Yolanda De Leon


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Yolanda De Leon Obituary

Gloria Y. De Leon, 79, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away October 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Gloria was born September 11, 1940, in Laredo, Texas, the daughter of late Enrique and Josephine Lozano. She was the oldest of 6 siblings. On November 24, 1962, she married Ralph De Leon, Jr, who survives. Gloria worked at various jobs after college, but her most rewarding job was that of mother and housewife. She devoted her love and energy upon her family and loved raising her children and grandchildren.

Gloria was the consummate host for friends and family gatherings and enjoyed extensive travel. Gloria is survived by her husband, her children and grandchildren Rafael, Rick, Chris & his wife Kristen. Grandchildren include Matthew, Tristan, Brooke, Chase and Bailey. Sister Diana Rivas and & Brother Edward Lozano.

Visitation to be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Name Catholic Church 3814 Nash Blvd San Antonio, Texas 78223.

Arrangements with:

Published in Express-News on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now