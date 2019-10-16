|
Gloria Y. De Leon, 79, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away October 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Gloria was born September 11, 1940, in Laredo, Texas, the daughter of late Enrique and Josephine Lozano. She was the oldest of 6 siblings.
On November 24, 1962, she married Ralph De Leon, Jr, who survives. Gloria worked at various jobs after college, but her most rewarding job was that of mother and housewife. She devoted her love and energy upon her family and loved raising her children and grandchildren. Gloria was the consummate host for friends and family gatherings and enjoyed extensive travel. Gloria is survived by her husband, her children and grandchildren Rafael, Rick, Chris & his wife Kristen. Grandchildren include Matthew, Tristan, Brooke, Chase and Bailey. Sister Diana Rivas and & Brother Edward Lozano.
Visitation to be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Name Catholic Church 3814 Nash Blvd San Antonio, Texas 78223.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 16, 2019