Glynn Clark Mallory, Jr, 81, passed from the loving arms of his family to the embrace of our Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born in Natchez, MS to parents, Glynn and Ann Mallory. He graduated from West Point, the Command and General Staff College, Army War College, and University of Georgia. He served 35 years in the US Army, commanding Infantry and Armor units. Awards: two Distinguished Service Medals, Silver Star, Legion of Merit, five Bronze Stars w/V and Purple Heart. He was passionate about soldiers and, in retirement, mentored s.
Glynn is survived by his wife, Linda Mallory; Daughter, Margaret Lorente; Son, Glynn Mallory III; Daughter, Amber Kistler (Charles); Grandchildren, Frankie, Tony, Isabella Lorente; Mallory, Annabelle, Charlotte Kistler; Sister, Grace Womack, nieces and nephew. In lieu of flowers, please visit Porter Loring's website. VISITATIONMonday, March 2, 2020 6:00PM – 8:00PMPorter Loring Mortuary NorthCELEBRATION OF LIFETuesday, March 3, 2020 1:00 PMAlamo Heights UnitedMethodist Church825 E. Basse Road San Antonio, TXBurial at Arlington TBDYou are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020