Gonzalo Vasquez Mendez, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, on January 10, 1937, to Norberto Alonso Mendez and Enriqueta Zuniga Vasquez. He was raised a Catholic and always prayed to our Virgen de Guadalupe. He worked his entire life to provide for his family, spending his remaining years of life surrounded by his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Arturo V. Mendez; and his son, Gonzalo M. Mendez, Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ernestina M. Mendez; loving children, Luisa G. Mendez, Irene Mendez, Teresa Mendez, and Christina M. Mendez; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandson, three brothers, four sisters, and nieces and nephews.

Visitation from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, with a Rosary at 2 p.m.

Funeral Procession departs Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, for a 10 a.m. Mass at Divine Providence Catholic Church.

Interment follows at San Fernando Cemetery III.